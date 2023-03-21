Wee McDonald.

I would like you to meet my new friend McDonald, he's a lovely chap that has joined my home as a late Christmas present from a very good friend, we hadn't met up since before Christmas.



Now you would think that having a super Scottish name like McDonald that he would be a lovely tartan coloured. Well actually he was but unfortunately, he is a fantastic painter and decorator, that gets a bit messy with the paint brush in his mouth, look at the mess he's got himself in.



You may wonder why I gave this super dachshund a Scottish name of Wee McDonald. Well, when my good friend brought my Christmas present to me, she did go on about visiting a cafe with her son, yes it was McDonalds.



Hasn't Old McDonald done well since it had a farm. Keep smiling.