Wee McDonald. by ladymagpie
Photo 1944

Wee McDonald.

I would like you to meet my new friend McDonald, he's a lovely chap that has joined my home as a late Christmas present from a very good friend, we hadn't met up since before Christmas.

Now you would think that having a super Scottish name like McDonald that he would be a lovely tartan coloured. Well actually he was but unfortunately, he is a fantastic painter and decorator, that gets a bit messy with the paint brush in his mouth, look at the mess he's got himself in.

You may wonder why I gave this super dachshund a Scottish name of Wee McDonald. Well, when my good friend brought my Christmas present to me, she did go on about visiting a cafe with her son, yes it was McDonalds.

Hasn't Old McDonald done well since it had a farm. Keep smiling.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Monica
It's cute!
March 21st, 2023  
