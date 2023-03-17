Disabled Sparrow

I had a visit to my local hospital today, nothing to serious, just a cardiac appointment to make sure my heart was still ticking, not properly unfortunately, but it was still working.



I knew that parking for us disabled pensioners would be difficult as there are only a few spaces. I thought I had found the last one available but noticed it was occupied by this heavy sparrow who had already bent the sign over with its weight.



I was determined to not give up and noticed it didn't have the appropriate blue badge in place. That's it, I had won the competition for the space and waved my blue badge at the annoyed sparrow and it flew away. Lady Magpie won the parking prize.



Keep smiling.