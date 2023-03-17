Previous
Disabled Sparrow by ladymagpie
Disabled Sparrow

I had a visit to my local hospital today, nothing to serious, just a cardiac appointment to make sure my heart was still ticking, not properly unfortunately, but it was still working.

I knew that parking for us disabled pensioners would be difficult as there are only a few spaces. I thought I had found the last one available but noticed it was occupied by this heavy sparrow who had already bent the sign over with its weight.

I was determined to not give up and noticed it didn't have the appropriate blue badge in place. That's it, I had won the competition for the space and waved my blue badge at the annoyed sparrow and it flew away. Lady Magpie won the parking prize.

Keep smiling.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done you! I can not abide these folks that park in the disabled parking without the appropriate badge!! ha !
March 17th, 2023  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@beryl Nor can I Beryl, If someone does it in a supermarket, I park behind them and go shopping.
March 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@ladymagpie :)!!!!!!!
March 17th, 2023  
Mike
Funny use of the blue badge wars… So glad to hear you’re still ticking!
March 17th, 2023  
