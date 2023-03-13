I'm not Giving Up

We are entering Spring and the weather isn’t the best at the moment. We have just gone through so days of light snow and at the moment it seems to be rain storm after rain storm.



In my front garden I have this lovely Acer Tree and last summer it was covered in beautiful leaves. Of course, along came Autumn with strong winds, and as the leaves die, they are blown away.



Not this one though, it has not given up yet and is hanging on for dear life. I think it must have been quite bored being on its own through the Winter, well it does look browned off doesn't it. If it stays on much longer the new leaves will start to appear and tease this leaf by calling it the Old Granny.



Keep smiling.