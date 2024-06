Never foget the Sun Cream

With this rather hot heatwave, Porky Pig was in the front garden sun bathing amongst the flowers. He spotted Horace Hedgehog and asked, "Horace could you come and rub some sun cream on my tummy please”.



Horace looked horrified and reply, "You must be joking Porky, I would rather go back into my flowerpot and curl up like a spikey ball."



"Oh never mind Horace, I will just lay back and roast like a pork sausage on a barbeque."



Keep smiling.