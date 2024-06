Another Day with Woody

This heat is really too much for me, but Woody seems happy to pop in and see us at the bird feeders. The small birds and no problem but Woody seem to come first amongst the bigger birds, such as pigeons, jackdaws and the dreaded starlings.



As for this heatwave, my neighbour has already closed the blinds in anticipation of me sunbathing on my patio, and all the planes that often fly over from London towards America, seem to have diverted away from here.



Keep smiling