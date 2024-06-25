Royalty, making the Change.

I can remember the coronation Elizebeth 11 in 1953 and the street parties, and it was only last year when royalty changed again with now King Charles III. Each time there has to be changes which includes money.



Not many people these days carry money in their pockets or purses, me included, but I wanted to have a set of coins that have changed, or going to be change just as a family reminder or souvenir.



This is a picture of both the front and back of the King Charles III new set. So, to COIN a phrase, Royalty makes the CHANGE of your CHANGE in your pocket.



Keep smiling.