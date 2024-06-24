Previous
Looking through the Hole. by ladymagpie
Photo 1986

Looking through the Hole.

"Ethel, Ethel, I can see you,"

"Who's that talking, I can't see anyone."

"Oh, come on Ethel, it's Cyril you best friend."

"This is just strange, I can't see Cyril anywhere, I better see the bird doc tomorrow as I keep hearing things".

Keep smiling
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Love the bird chat!!! Oh nice photo too
June 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise