Photo 1986
Looking through the Hole.
"Ethel, Ethel, I can see you,"
"Who's that talking, I can't see anyone."
"Oh, come on Ethel, it's Cyril you best friend."
"This is just strange, I can't see Cyril anywhere, I better see the bird doc tomorrow as I keep hearing things".
Keep smiling
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2025
photos
47
followers
53
following
544% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Tags
birds
JackieR
ace
Love the bird chat!!! Oh nice photo too
June 24th, 2024
