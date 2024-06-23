Previous
My Life in the Five Valleys by ladymagpie
My Life in the Five Valleys

Just another view of the Five Valleys where I live taken from the same spot as yesterday’s picture. Where yesterdays was looking south west towards Wales, this is looking south east over towards the main town of Stroud.

Look closely towards the middle right and you will see a road running up diagonally upwards in front of some houses, this is towards Lady Magpies nest.

My Favourite Niece Gail completed the 62 miles in the early hours of this morning and enjoyed it. Fantastic for someone of her age which I must not say, (I'll whisper it, well over a half century), I'm warn out just thinking about it.

Keep smiling.
