A Hilltop View

Today my favourite Niece (My only Niece by the way), was up from her home in Cornwall and was taking part in a The Cotswold Way Ultra Challenge. This is a 62 mile (100km) run day and night without a major stop. I struggle to walk 50 yards so I was impressed.



I was asked to meet her in various places on the root to carry drinks and snacks for her to take on. Well one place I chose was on high ground near to where I used to live in the 70’s, and a place where I often took my young boys and the dog for a walk.



There are some fantastic views including this one looking south west towards the River Severn and South Wales. I did help the runners by opening and closing a heavy gate on the route where I was stood waiting, they all kept saying thank you very much. My answer was that I would collect tips at the end.



Keep smiling.