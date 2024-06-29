Past Memories when we only carried Money.

The other day I took a photograph of a set of coins celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III, and the new money we will be carrying around in our pockets and purses.



This got me thinking, as I can just about remember the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, the street parties and the black and white pictures on the TV. I wonder if they produced a set of coins that were going to be our money in 1953.



Well, the answer was yes, and I acquired this set that also included the stamps of that time. You can see from the small farthing up to a crown (5 shillings) in the centre, The top 2 are both 1 shillings, but one is English and the other is Scottish. How many can remember these from then.



Just think you will be able to explain to young children why those old bikes with a big and small wheel were called Penny Farthings.



Keep smiling.