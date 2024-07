Postbox been Dieting.

I had to go to the pet shop this morning as I needed some fat balls for the birds, I did ask my Son if had fat balls and he seemed rather reluctant to answer my question.



I may have taken a picture of this post box before, but I think it has been on a diet as it seems to be leaner, I mean leaning more. Not only is it leaning over to the right but it has been training its friend Mr. Tree to have a go as well. Perhaps, just perhaps someone has posted a very heavy letter.



Keep smiling.