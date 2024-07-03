Poetry in Darker Clouds.

Many jobs I need to do, the garden needs some water

Wished the family lived we me, my Son or a Daughter

Now I’m old I live alone, the tellies my best friend

Cooking with the microwave, it seems us oldies trend



I’m looking at the clouds above, the hosepipe in my hand

Can I put it back away, a downpour would be grand

There’s tennis on the TV box, Raducanu’s playing well

Or do I treat the flowers right now, Heather, please don’t dwell



Suddenly I felt a drip, my hopes begin to rise

It will rain in front of me, wow what a great surprise

Don’t look twice at the sky, the clouds might move away

Dive inside and raid the fridge, more tennis oh Hurrah !!

