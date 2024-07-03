Previous
Poetry in Darker Clouds. by ladymagpie
Photo 1994

Poetry in Darker Clouds.

Many jobs I need to do, the garden needs some water
Wished the family lived we me, my Son or a Daughter
Now I’m old I live alone, the tellies my best friend
Cooking with the microwave, it seems us oldies trend

I’m looking at the clouds above, the hosepipe in my hand
Can I put it back away, a downpour would be grand
There’s tennis on the TV box, Raducanu’s playing well
Or do I treat the flowers right now, Heather, please don’t dwell

Suddenly I felt a drip, my hopes begin to rise
It will rain in front of me, wow what a great surprise
Don’t look twice at the sky, the clouds might move away
Dive inside and raid the fridge, more tennis oh Hurrah !!
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot and a great thoughts in poetry !! - Enjoy the tennis ( and not so much raiding your fridge) !!!!!!!!!!
July 3rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh I love it Heather, you have a great way with words & I know with your sense of humour you will never be short of friends! They will all come round to yours for a cheer up! Radacanu did play well!
July 3rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise