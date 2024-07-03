Poetry in Darker Clouds.

Many jobs I need to do, the garden needs some water
Wished the family lived we me, my Son or a Daughter
Now I’m old I live alone, the tellies my best friend
Cooking with the microwave, it seems us oldies trend
I’m looking at the clouds above, the hosepipe in my hand
Can I put it back away, a downpour would be grand
There’s tennis on the TV box, Raducanu’s playing well
Or do I treat the flowers right now, Heather, please don’t dwell
Suddenly I felt a drip, my hopes begin to rise
It will rain in front of me, wow what a great surprise
Don’t look twice at the sky, the clouds might move away
Dive inside and raid the fridge, more tennis oh Hurrah !!