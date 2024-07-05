Previous
Cloud Waves to Rishi Sunak by ladymagpie
Photo 1996

Now I know that I have already produced a cloud capture this week, but I should have taken notice of this one. As I took out my car from my garage to go done to vote yesterday, I spotted this unusual cloud formations.

I got back out of the car to take this picture but should have taken this as a result to the elections. The clouds were obviously waving good bye to Rishi Sunak, the Conservative Prime Minister.

On the top right you can see a thumbs up to Labours new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. What this is telling me is to pay more attention to the sky rather than the television. As a matter of interest, Google tells me these are Undulatus Clouds.

Keep smiling
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

