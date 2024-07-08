Starling

Starlings, the bane of my life, in fact the other day I found 15 of them fighting and screeching around this one bird feeder. All birds need feeding and if a lone starling come in then I can accept that, but not in large flocks. Here I'm stood about 6 inches from it with a pane of glass between us, they don't care.



I've tried all types of ways to stop them and if you look closely, I have put grey cable ties around each section to make the holes suitable for the smaller birds and stop the big birds taking over.



Does this help, NO as the starling’s slowly force the cable ties up so they have room to climb in. It's a bit like my big Brother putting barb wire in front of my fridge, I would get in, honest, I'm a magpie aren't I.



Keep smiling.