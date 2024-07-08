Previous
Starling by ladymagpie
Photo 1997

Starling

Starlings, the bane of my life, in fact the other day I found 15 of them fighting and screeching around this one bird feeder. All birds need feeding and if a lone starling come in then I can accept that, but not in large flocks. Here I'm stood about 6 inches from it with a pane of glass between us, they don't care.

I've tried all types of ways to stop them and if you look closely, I have put grey cable ties around each section to make the holes suitable for the smaller birds and stop the big birds taking over.

Does this help, NO as the starling’s slowly force the cable ties up so they have room to climb in. It's a bit like my big Brother putting barb wire in front of my fridge, I would get in, honest, I'm a magpie aren't I.

Keep smiling.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise