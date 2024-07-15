Sign up
Photo 1998
Paws for Thought
My youngest Son has a very high position in one of our English County Council’s, and today was working from home, with important meetings on line most of the day.
Milly the cat decided to get involved during one meeting, and he thought at one time she was using Google to ask a naughty question.
My Son had to stop her as the laptop is a company one, not his home one and didn't want to be embarrassed if anything was found on laptop.
Keep smiling.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2037
photos
47
followers
53
following
Tags
cat
,
laptop.
