Previous
Paws for Thought by ladymagpie
Photo 1998

Paws for Thought

My youngest Son has a very high position in one of our English County Council’s, and today was working from home, with important meetings on line most of the day.

Milly the cat decided to get involved during one meeting, and he thought at one time she was using Google to ask a naughty question.

My Son had to stop her as the laptop is a company one, not his home one and didn't want to be embarrassed if anything was found on laptop.

Keep smiling.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise