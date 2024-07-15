Paws for Thought

My youngest Son has a very high position in one of our English County Council’s, and today was working from home, with important meetings on line most of the day.



Milly the cat decided to get involved during one meeting, and he thought at one time she was using Google to ask a naughty question.



My Son had to stop her as the laptop is a company one, not his home one and didn't want to be embarrassed if anything was found on laptop.



Keep smiling.

