Pennies from Heaven

Well, my figure twitch again while looking at an auction page, must see a doctor about it as it costing me money.



The other day I captured a photograph of a set of Queen Elizabeth coins after her coronation in 1953. Having already purchased a set of King Charles III, a mint set last year, my interest in coin sets have increased.



This picture shows a set of George VI and dates from 1939, they are older than me, just, and were printed during WW2. You can see both the front and backs of the coins, does anyone remember them in their loose change.



Keep smiling.