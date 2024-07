You Can't Hurry a Curry

I do enjoy a nice curry, as long as it's a mild korma, and there has always been this saying in my family and friends when enjoying one, “You can’t hurry a curry”.



Now on my patio table I have a plant holder that my big Brother gave me for my birthday last October. All the plants seem to have taken a long time to come into flower, this one in particular. It's a curry flower with a long stem and these little buds on the end.



So there you go, even in the plant life, you just can't hurry a curry.



Keep smiling.