The Evening Sky

I was stood looking out pf my backdoor onto the patio and noticed this aircraft trail going exactly diagonally across my view, it made the picture view seem in two halves. Can you see a very large cloud aircraft, the nose is going to the right with the cockpit window near the top, and the left wing can be seen bottom right.



I was trying to cool down as I'm not very appreciative of this hot weather. As I've mentioned before, I should have been born a polar bear but my Mother got it all wrong. My friends are going to come back know and say that I complain of the Wintery weather, no but why can't we have Autumn all year long.



Keep smiling.