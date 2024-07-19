Previous
The Evening Sky by ladymagpie
Photo 2001

The Evening Sky

I was stood looking out pf my backdoor onto the patio and noticed this aircraft trail going exactly diagonally across my view, it made the picture view seem in two halves. Can you see a very large cloud aircraft, the nose is going to the right with the cockpit window near the top, and the left wing can be seen bottom right.

I was trying to cool down as I'm not very appreciative of this hot weather. As I've mentioned before, I should have been born a polar bear but my Mother got it all wrong. My friends are going to come back know and say that I complain of the Wintery weather, no but why can't we have Autumn all year long.

Keep smiling.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise