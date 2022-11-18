Tara & Thierry

Took a walk along the promenade at Argelès-sur-Mer and my dog introduced himself to Tara. Very useful to have a friendly dog, you get to talk to people, and for me that's great as I get to practice my French.



So here is what I learnt. Thierry is from the Ile-de-France (essentially the Paris region), and was staying at Argelès in his camping car after visiting a friend in Spain. The friend had retired there because it is cheaper to live and to buy property. Tara is of course a Scottish terrier, 4 months old and named after a character in a film, though which film I didn't catch.