Tara & Thierry by laroque
Photo 1332

Tara & Thierry

Took a walk along the promenade at Argelès-sur-Mer and my dog introduced himself to Tara. Very useful to have a friendly dog, you get to talk to people, and for me that's great as I get to practice my French.

So here is what I learnt. Thierry is from the Ile-de-France (essentially the Paris region), and was staying at Argelès in his camping car after visiting a friend in Spain. The friend had retired there because it is cheaper to live and to buy property. Tara is of course a Scottish terrier, 4 months old and named after a character in a film, though which film I didn't catch.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
Mags ace
Aww! Sweet capture and narrative. I wish someone had been around for me so I could have practiced my French when we got back to the states. So nice!
November 18th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Tara is a real cutie!
November 18th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What a fun shot! Tara is so cute and her owner seems happy. Certains de mes amis ont aussi decide de vivre en Espagne pour les mêmes raisons.
November 18th, 2022  
