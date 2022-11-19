Green tomato

I used to work in Philadelphia, in a skyscraper on Market Street, 17th floor I think, anyway a long way up. In summer I used to buy my lunch from street vendors. Often it would be a "hoagie", the name being specific to the Philly area, but essentially just a filled baguette or submarine. You could choose from a variety of salamis, cheeses, pickles, etc. I think the vendor I used might have been Italian-American. One day I asked for tomato to be included in the filling, but I made the mistake of using the British pronunciation. Ever after, whenever he saw me, this guy would refer to me as "Your Highness", "Your Lordship" or "Your Majesty".



The other meal that people would sometimes take back to their desks was a Philly Cheese Steak. Once I had to share an elevator with somebody who had one of these monstrosities, all the way to the 17th floor. The odor will live with me forever, being buried alive would be less unpleasant !