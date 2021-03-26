Sign up
Photo 598
Wine stopper
Old wine stopper that has been around forever.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1175
photos
26
followers
42
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th March 2021 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
wine
,
cork
,
stopper
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A lovely wine stopper. Nice shadow!
March 26th, 2021
