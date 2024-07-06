Previous
Cloudscape 07 06 24 by larrysphotos
Photo 1796

Cloudscape 07 06 24

Summer and beautiful sky go together. Thunderstorms later overnight.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Gorgeous bank of clouds up there.
July 7th, 2024  
