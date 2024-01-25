Previous
Beehive outside the cottage by larrysphotos
188 / 365

Beehive outside the cottage

One of the features that I worked on today was to dig down place cinder blocks as foundation for the beehive. Yes, they are level. ;)
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Very nice! I love that hive. Is it historical in its design?
January 25th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mags. Not sure about the design, they have lots of old furniture that is going to be rotating in and out. Plus the old looking wheelbarrow display in the hall.
January 25th, 2024  
