Sturt's tree by leggzy
Sturt's tree

Lake Pinaroo (not far from Cameron Corner - where NSW, QLD & SA borders meet).

The tree marks the place of the Sturt expedition base camp in 1845 while in search of an inland sea that Captain Charles Sturt believed to be in central Australia.

The metal supports were added to the tree in the 1990's to help support & preserve its existence.
leggzy

@leggzy
I love the concept of Project 365, especially that there are no prompts & that I can take photos of anything I choose. I have...
Wylie ace
fascinating. Haven't made it to CC as yet. On the list.
June 1st, 2021  
