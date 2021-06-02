Previous
Old piers by leggzy
Photo 878

Old piers

Relics of an old crutching/shearing shed at Lake Pinaroo that was part of Fort Grey Homestead.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

leggzy

Judith Johnson
What an interesting shot, but what is a crutching shed?
June 2nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@busylady Where they crutch sheep, Judith - Crutching refers to the removal of wool from around the tail and between the rear legs of a sheep for hygiene purposes.
The hardwood pilings are the last to go!
June 2nd, 2021  
leggzy
@busylady for crutching/shearing sheep
June 2nd, 2021  
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Great shot
June 2nd, 2021  
