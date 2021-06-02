Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 878
Old piers
Relics of an old crutching/shearing shed at Lake Pinaroo that was part of Fort Grey Homestead.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
4
1
leggzy
@leggzy
I love the concept of Project 365, especially that there are no prompts & that I can take photos of anything I choose. I have...
878
photos
54
followers
69
following
240% complete
View this month »
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX7
Taken
25th May 2021 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
piers
,
relics
Judith Johnson
What an interesting shot, but what is a crutching shed?
June 2nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@busylady
Where they crutch sheep, Judith - Crutching refers to the removal of wool from around the tail and between the rear legs of a sheep for hygiene purposes.
The hardwood pilings are the last to go!
June 2nd, 2021
leggzy
@busylady
for crutching/shearing sheep
June 2nd, 2021
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
Great shot
June 2nd, 2021
The hardwood pilings are the last to go!