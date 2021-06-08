Previous
Next
Vast views of nothingness by leggzy
Photo 884

Vast views of nothingness

This was the view from yesterdays shot at the top of Sturt's Cairn....very flat & not much else! That is our car/caravan parked below which gives a bit of perspective of how high up we were.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise