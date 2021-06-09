The Tool Tree

On the Silvercity Hwy south of Tibooburra, near the turn off to Whitecliffs.



Its basically a hills hoist clothesline with tools such as spanners, hammers, pliers.....welded to it.



I googled to try to find out a bit of info, like why? What's it all about? , and this was pretty much all I could find:



Scratch your head at the Tool Tree. You’ll inevitably ask “Why, oh why, did they bother to do that?” but the ‘Tool Tree’ — essentially a discarded collection of spanners welded to a clothes line — and its smaller offspring, the ‘Baby Tool Tree’, do provide a talking point and a definite reason for stopping near the corner of the Silver City Highway and the White Cliffs Road.



It's certainly a bizarre but interesting find out in the middle of nowhere!