The Tool Tree by leggzy
Photo 885

The Tool Tree

On the Silvercity Hwy south of Tibooburra, near the turn off to Whitecliffs.

Its basically a hills hoist clothesline with tools such as spanners, hammers, pliers.....welded to it.

I googled to try to find out a bit of info, like why? What's it all about? , and this was pretty much all I could find:

Scratch your head at the Tool Tree. You’ll inevitably ask “Why, oh why, did they bother to do that?” but the ‘Tool Tree’ — essentially a discarded collection of spanners welded to a clothes line — and its smaller offspring, the ‘Baby Tool Tree’, do provide a talking point and a definite reason for stopping near the corner of the Silver City Highway and the White Cliffs Road.

It's certainly a bizarre but interesting find out in the middle of nowhere!
9th June 2021

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Things like that with the questions they raise are fascinating to me. Makes a great photograph with the reds glowing in the landscape.
June 9th, 2021  
