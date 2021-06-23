Previous
Comet Windmill by leggzy
Photo 897

Comet Windmill

Somewhere in the middle of nowhere of our outback trip. To be honest, I cant remember exactly where!

For over 130 years Comet has specialised in the design and manufacture of windmill pumping plants for Outback Australia.
23rd June 2021

leggzy

@leggzy
Photo Details

