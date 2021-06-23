Sign up
Photo 897
Comet Windmill
Somewhere in the middle of nowhere of our outback trip. To be honest, I cant remember exactly where!
For over 130 years Comet has specialised in the design and manufacture of windmill pumping plants for Outback Australia.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Tags
outback
,
windmill
,
comet
