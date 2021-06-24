Hieroglyphics?!

This was a piece of artwork inside what is known as "The White House" at White Cliffs. The White House is what's known as a "dugout" - which is essentially a house dug into the ground. Being dug into the ground makes the house a constant temperature, making it cool in summer and warm in winter.



Inside "The White House" is truly amazing and the lady of the house is very creative & artistic. She creates many things from what she finds just laying around.



This piece is made from tiny scrap pieces of rusty old barbed wire that she has shaped & twisted together to form all different little shapes that I think resemble hieroglyphics, and they have all been attached to a canvas.



I think she's pretty clever & very talented!