Hieroglyphics?! by leggzy
Photo 898

Hieroglyphics?!

This was a piece of artwork inside what is known as "The White House" at White Cliffs. The White House is what's known as a "dugout" - which is essentially a house dug into the ground. Being dug into the ground makes the house a constant temperature, making it cool in summer and warm in winter.

Inside "The White House" is truly amazing and the lady of the house is very creative & artistic. She creates many things from what she finds just laying around.

This piece is made from tiny scrap pieces of rusty old barbed wire that she has shaped & twisted together to form all different little shapes that I think resemble hieroglyphics, and they have all been attached to a canvas.

I think she's pretty clever & very talented!
24th June 2021

leggzy

I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
moni kozi
This is an amazing piece of art. I would hang that in my house as well.
June 24th, 2021  
Suzanne ace
Another great work from 'found objects'. Thankyou.
June 24th, 2021  
