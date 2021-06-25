Inside The White House

This is a hall way of a "dugout" known as The White House at White Cliffs. It's literally dug into the ground, so the walls, floor & ceiling are all earth - there's no windows & as you can see, the floor has been tiled & the walls/ceiling white washed. The people who made the dugout live there & also open their home for tours. Inside it is amazing and is full of unique art work, like yesterdays photo, created by the lady of the house. From the outside you've got no idea what lies beyong the front facade, which is all glass, nor how gorgeous it is inside. If any Aussies ever get to White Cliffs, I highly recommend a tour here 😉