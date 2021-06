Angel art piece

This is another amazing art piece from inside The White House Dugout at White Cliffs. The entire piece is made from recycled/upcycled items. The body of the angel is the side leg of an old treddle singer sewing machine, the wings are pieces of recycled vinyl all stitched together. The head is a mask & the halo an old rusty cog from some sort of farm/mining implement.



I absolutely love it & think that it's cleverly & brilliantly created.