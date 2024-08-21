Sign up
Previous
Photo 1059
Stonework
I really like the patterns & lines in this stonework, it really caught my eye.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
1
1
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
1059
photos
64
followers
42
following
Canon EOS 550D
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
19th August 2024 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
It is really eye catching. Over the years I have photographed a lot of stone walls in a lot of places because I find them so appealing!
August 21st, 2024
