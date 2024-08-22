Sign up
Previous
Photo 1060
Cows with a view
They were much closer to the fence when I arrived, but of course they ran away! I think they are Angus cows (but not 100% on that)
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
1
0
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
365
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
13th August 2024 1:24pm
Issi Bannerman
ace
Always so curious, cows, but cautious too. Nice.
August 22nd, 2024
