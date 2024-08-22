Previous
Cows with a view by leggzy
Photo 1060

Cows with a view

They were much closer to the fence when I arrived, but of course they ran away! I think they are Angus cows (but not 100% on that)
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Always so curious, cows, but cautious too. Nice.
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise