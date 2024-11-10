Distorted tree tunnel

Day 7 of the “one week only” challenge - ICM



This is my first attempt at ICM & I won’t bore you with how many shots I took, experimenting with different amounts of movement etc! I just didn’t end up with what I had envisaged, but after spending way too much time on this, I’m going with this shot.



I think I have OCD with this sort of thing – I like things to be in focus! haha



I have really enjoyed this weeks “one week only” challenge. It had me out of my comfort zone a couple of times, and also had me taking photos of things I wouldn’t normally take a photo of…so I guess that’s got to be a good thing :)

