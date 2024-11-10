Previous
Distorted tree tunnel by leggzy
Photo 1140

Distorted tree tunnel

Day 7 of the “one week only” challenge - ICM

This is my first attempt at ICM & I won’t bore you with how many shots I took, experimenting with different amounts of movement etc! I just didn’t end up with what I had envisaged, but after spending way too much time on this, I’m going with this shot.

I think I have OCD with this sort of thing – I like things to be in focus! haha

I have really enjoyed this weeks “one week only” challenge. It had me out of my comfort zone a couple of times, and also had me taking photos of things I wouldn’t normally take a photo of…so I guess that’s got to be a good thing :)
leggzy

ace
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Diana ace
I love this, it is such a great result with the right amount of movement. A wonderful subject too.
November 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Really well done! I took ages to get any kind of effect I liked so I am very impressed!
November 10th, 2024  
