Feisty Willy Wag Tail harassing a Kookaburra

At the top of a telegraph pole.



The willy wagtail just kept going at the kookaburra. It didn’t seem to phase the Kookaburra, but he did eventually fly off. This was my best shot, which is after the willy wagtail had gone in for one of his swoops. My other 2 shots were just a mass of tangled wings & feathers…lol