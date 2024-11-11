Previous
Remembrance by leggzy
Remembrance

I wanted to post a shot to commemorate remembrance day, but was not able to attend my local service today, so I’m going with a shot from the archives.

62,000 poppies – Back in 2018 the Australian War Memorial was surrounded by 62,000 poppies to represent each Australian killed in WW1. The poppies were knitted & crocheted by volunteers from all over Australia, and then placed around the War Memorial to commemorate the centenary of the signing of the Armistice. It was a truly magnificent sight to see.

Lest we forget.

I have posted a very similar shot to this one previously, but this shot having a slightly lower pov.

I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Jennifer Eurell ace
That is pretty impressive.
November 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Both shots are wonderful; they are such beautiful sights and captures.
November 11th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
massive field.
November 11th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous display, so poignant
November 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
Very impressive, perfect for today
November 11th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
How amazing
November 11th, 2024  
