I wanted to post a shot to commemorate remembrance day, but was not able to attend my local service today, so I’m going with a shot from the archives.62,000 poppies – Back in 2018 the Australian War Memorial was surrounded by 62,000 poppies to represent each Australian killed in WW1. The poppies were knitted & crocheted by volunteers from all over Australia, and then placed around the War Memorial to commemorate the centenary of the signing of the Armistice. It was a truly magnificent sight to see.Lest we forget.I have posted a very similar shot to this one previously, but this shot having a slightly lower pov.