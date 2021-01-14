Previous
You Will Never Fly, If You Don't Try by lesip
14 / 365

You Will Never Fly, If You Don't Try

Another shot from my visit to Oakley Street in Cambridge, Md. This is a Canvasback diving duck. They are the largest diving ducks in North America. Aren't they pretty.
Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Love it
January 15th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful capture and bird.........I've never seen one of these ducks before!
January 15th, 2021  
