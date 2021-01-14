Sign up
You Will Never Fly, If You Don't Try
Another shot from my visit to Oakley Street in Cambridge, Md. This is a Canvasback diving duck. They are the largest diving ducks in North America. Aren't they pretty.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Year 10
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th January 2021 1:03pm
Tags
water
duck
wings
canvasback
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
January 15th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful capture and bird.........I've never seen one of these ducks before!
January 15th, 2021
