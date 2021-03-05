Previous
You’ve Been Flocked by lesip
63 / 365

You’ve Been Flocked

Actually took this photo in February on our daily walk around the neighbor and kept forgetting to post on a Friday for Flamingo Friday. Finally remembered 😀. Bob was curious what it was all about and doing some research he found it was a fund raising project. The flock just shows up in your yard and you make a donation to the organization on the sign and the flock will disappear. This was a local schools PTA ( Parent Teacher Association). Apparently it all started years ago to raise money for cancer research.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
summerfield ace
have you been flocked yourself? 🤣
March 5th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
That's pretty cool!
March 5th, 2021  
katy ace
How fun to see those flamingos in the snow!
March 5th, 2021  
