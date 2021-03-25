Sign up
The Happy Couple
They have been visiting the backyard suet feeder daily. First stop is this tree which is by the feeder. It's rare I can get them in a shot together.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Album
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd March 2021 8:14am
tree
woodpecker
pileated woodpecker
Diana
ace
What a stunning capture of the two, so perfectly positioned.
March 26th, 2021
