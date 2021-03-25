Previous
Next
The Happy Couple by lesip
83 / 365

The Happy Couple

They have been visiting the backyard suet feeder daily. First stop is this tree which is by the feeder. It's rare I can get them in a shot together.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a stunning capture of the two, so perfectly positioned.
March 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise