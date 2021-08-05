Sign up
195 / 365
Spots
Was going to set up a little photo shoot on my back deck but plans change. This little one was munching away and his or her twin was also in the yard but out of frame.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
3
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4035
photos
219
followers
95
following
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Tags
backyard
,
fawn
Diana
ace
How precious, lovely shot.
August 5th, 2021
Debra
Awww, so sweet!
August 5th, 2021
Lin
ace
So sweet
August 5th, 2021
