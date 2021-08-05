Previous
Spots by lesip
195 / 365

Spots

Was going to set up a little photo shoot on my back deck but plans change. This little one was munching away and his or her twin was also in the yard but out of frame.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

Diana ace
How precious, lovely shot.
August 5th, 2021  
Debra
Awww, so sweet!
August 5th, 2021  
Lin ace
So sweet
August 5th, 2021  
