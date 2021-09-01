Sign up
222 / 365
Pumpkin Sighting
Oh my …. Ready or not, here comes the “ber”months.
Hello September
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4062
photos
219
followers
95
following
Tags
pumpkin
,
too
,
“
,
it’s
,
early”
katy
ace
LOL! I love that ...the BER months! It does seem kind of sudden! A terrific phot ot usher them in!
September 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
