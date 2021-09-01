Previous
Pumpkin Sighting by lesip
222 / 365

Pumpkin Sighting

Oh my …. Ready or not, here comes the “ber”months.
Hello September

1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

katy ace
LOL! I love that ...the BER months! It does seem kind of sudden! A terrific phot ot usher them in!
September 2nd, 2021  
