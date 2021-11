Are You My Lunch

The Eurasian Eagle-Owl is not native to the United States. They are found in Europe and Asia. No bird is safe from the Eurasian Eagle-Owl—not even its kin. This mighty owl goes after Tawny and Snowy owls, as well as such larger birds like the Gray Herons.



I do have a whole picture of him but as I was shooting and moving the camera I saw this in the viewfinder and really liked it.