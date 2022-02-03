Previous
On Frozen Pond by lesip
On Frozen Pond

Let the speed skating begin. What a challenging Olympics this will be. My favorite Olympic photographer Jeff Cable after overcoming so many obstacles was all set to go and changed his mind at the last minute. I'm glad he stayed home. A fellow photographer of his made it to China only to test positive on arrival and is now in quarantine and will probably miss all of the games. I also found a video clip of a camera tumbling down the ski slopes. oops... poor camera and poor photographer. I guess they all have insurance on those expensive bodies and lens. Can you tell I love watching the Olympics. I would run home from school to see it when a was in elementary school. No internet, taping and DVRing back then. Boy I'm old.. LOL
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Corinne C ace
It seems that he is skating!
February 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
and the winner is.....
February 4th, 2022  
