On Frozen Pond

Let the speed skating begin. What a challenging Olympics this will be. My favorite Olympic photographer Jeff Cable after overcoming so many obstacles was all set to go and changed his mind at the last minute. I'm glad he stayed home. A fellow photographer of his made it to China only to test positive on arrival and is now in quarantine and will probably miss all of the games. I also found a video clip of a camera tumbling down the ski slopes. oops... poor camera and poor photographer. I guess they all have insurance on those expensive bodies and lens. Can you tell I love watching the Olympics. I would run home from school to see it when a was in elementary school. No internet, taping and DVRing back then. Boy I'm old.. LOL