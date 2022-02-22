Previous
Dream Big by lesip
Dream Big

I think this was the first time I tried double exposure at the zoo. 98 percent are throw aways but sometimes I just love what it captures. This guy got up just for a moment to stretch and then laid back down. Not sure I could ever get this again.
22nd February 2022

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

