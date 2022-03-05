Still Standing Pieces Of The Past

I took a walk around Carroll Creek in Frederick this morning. I love how so many of the historic building have been restored and not torn down. This historic building was built between 1889 and 1925. Looking up that information I also learned something very interesting. This company initially produced both seamless half-hose and men’s shirts but dropped making the shirts. The half-hose were made of silk. Dupont invented nylon in 1937, a representatives secretly traveled with the not-yet-patented material to the Union Mills in Frederick to see how easily it could be knitted into stockings. The experiment was a success and the Frederick-based company became the first in the world to manufacture nylon hosiery. The original experimental pair of nylon stockings made at Union Mills in Frederick now resides in the Smithsonian. Now how cool is that. 😃 There is now a brewery on the first floor and I believe office space on the other floors.