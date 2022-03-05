Previous
Next
Still Standing Pieces Of The Past by lesip
57 / 365

Still Standing Pieces Of The Past

I took a walk around Carroll Creek in Frederick this morning. I love how so many of the historic building have been restored and not torn down. This historic building was built between 1889 and 1925. Looking up that information I also learned something very interesting. This company initially produced both seamless half-hose and men’s shirts but dropped making the shirts. The half-hose were made of silk. Dupont invented nylon in 1937, a representatives secretly traveled with the not-yet-patented material to the Union Mills in Frederick to see how easily it could be knitted into stockings. The experiment was a success and the Frederick-based company became the first in the world to manufacture nylon hosiery. The original experimental pair of nylon stockings made at Union Mills in Frederick now resides in the Smithsonian. Now how cool is that. 😃 There is now a brewery on the first floor and I believe office space on the other floors.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
So glad they kept the original building. Don't destroy history! Beautiful capture.
March 6th, 2022  
amyK ace
Wnat a cool building
March 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise