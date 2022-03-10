Previous
Cracked by lesip
What am I ? We have passed this a few times on our morning walks and I finally stopped to grab a picture.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
I want to say ice but I know your temperatures have warmed so i am going with either a mirror or window glass of some kind
March 11th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Ice or glass!
March 11th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
car side mirror ?
March 11th, 2022  
