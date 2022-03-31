Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
83 / 365
Let The Season Begin
Hmmmmm… wonder if I put my phone on the court, reverse the camera to get a selfie and set a 3 second timer can I hold the ball and get a pic? Yep and then I thought let’s cartoon sweaty me. 🤣 LOL
Good Bye March
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4323
photos
207
followers
91
following
22% complete
View this month »
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year 11
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
no
,
volleyball
,
selfie
,
‘hurray
,
mask’
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a fun selfie!
April 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close