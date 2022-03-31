Previous
Let The Season Begin by lesip
83 / 365

Let The Season Begin

Hmmmmm… wonder if I put my phone on the court, reverse the camera to get a selfie and set a 3 second timer can I hold the ball and get a pic? Yep and then I thought let’s cartoon sweaty me. 🤣 LOL

Good Bye March
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
What a fun selfie!
April 1st, 2022  
