Sakura Matsuri

The national flower of Japan, the cherry blossom – or Sakura, represents a time of renewal and optimism. The pops of pink mark the ending of winter and signify the beginning of spring.



The D.C. Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival was back and celebrating it's 60th year. I found this festival one day years ago while walking around after the Cherry Blossom Parade. I'm sure I was lost. I returned to tradition and made my way there after the parade Saturday. They fence in 4 blocks of Pennsylvania Ave. with a few entrances and exits. They say it attracts as many as 40,000 visitors and they were NOT lying. I lucked in and walked right in paying cash. I probably was suppose to get in a line forming to my left, which you couldn't see the end of. It was only 11:30 and as I walked further and further down the blocks you were totally surrounded by visitors. The mask went on and the decision to capture a few pictures and leave was made. The food booth lines had grown so long they had a person stand at the end of the line with a sign on a tall stick saying "End Of Line". You would have had no idea where the line ended or was because it was wall to wall people. I must say that was a brilliant idea. My granola bar in my camera bag won over those kind of lines. It's a great place to get pictures and so many dress up in costume for the festival. Since I only stayed about 30 minutes and it was only around noon I know I missed SO MANY great captures. Leaving I walked passed lines at least a block away from the festival and realized they were to get into the festival. OMG where would they fit!!!! The festival is now two days, I wonder how busy Sunday was ? Hopefully next year I will feel comfortable spending more time in those kind of crowds.