Lighthouses On The Chesapeake

We hit Point Lookout Light lighthouse with the sun smack in our face. Between the boat rocking and the sun this was the hardest lighthouse for me the capture. I was surprised I was able to get anything. The struggle was real and while not the best picture, at least I got it. This was our only on land lighthouse we saw.

This lighthouse marks the entrance to the Potomac River at the southernmost tip of Maryland's western shore of the Chesapeake Bay, in Saint Mary's County. It was first lit on September 20, 1830 and in 1883 the lighthouse was raised to two full stories. The lighthouse was manned by civilian and Coast Guard keepers. In 1939, the United States Coast Guard took over control of all U.S. lighthouses, and the keepers were pressured, but not required, to join the Coast Guard. (A new fact I uncovered) In 1966, the light was deactivated and the structures were turned over to the Navy. The lighthouse was turned over to Maryland in 2006 and the Point Lookout Lighthouse Preservation Society was founded to restore the lighthouse. The lighthouse has been closed for quite a few years for more restoration and should be open for tours in 2023. It has earned the designation of "America's Most Haunted Lighthouse".