Lighthouses On The Chesapeake

Our 11th and last lighthouse the "Choptank River Lighthouse" is a replica of a lighthouse that stood in the late 1800's and guided mariners along the Choptank River. This replica is a six-sided screw-pile lighthouse built in 2012, located in the Cambridge City Marina. You can take a free self guided tour inside the lighthouse from May to October.

Our adventure started before sunrise and ended after sunset. The weather and skies were near perfect. It did take me a little time to not feel like I was rocking once back on land but thankfully the seasickness stayed away. Maine lighthouses are on my bucket list and boats will not be involved.